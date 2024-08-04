MP CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Grief Over Deaths Of Children In Wall Collapse In Sagar

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of the nine children who were trapped under debris due to the collapse of a wall in Sagar on Sunday.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 8.30 am, with initial reports suggesting the collapse was caused by the heavy downpour last night.

Yadav further instructed the district administration to provide financial assistance to all the affected families.

Additionally, Minister Govind Rajput said that the administration is working actively on the issue. He further added that the CM has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured family.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav tweets, "Today, I am saddened to hear the news of 9 innocent children dying due to the collapse of the wall of a dilapidated house due to heavy rains in Shahpur of Sagar district. I have directed the district administration to provide proper… pic.twitter.com/zV3vfpsiFM — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2024

सागर जिले के शाहपुर में आज सुबह जर्जर मकान की दीवार गिरने से 9 बच्चो की दुःखद मृत्यु से मन अत्यंत व्यथित है।



सागर जिले अंतर्गत नगर परिषद शाहपुर में जर्जर मकानों को चिन्हित करते हुए नोटिस भी जारी किए गए थे किंतु संबंधित अधिकारियों द्वारा स्थानीय प्रशासन को अवगत नही कराया गया। इस… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 4, 2024

Speaking to ANI, Rajput said "The administration is actively working. We are all present here. The CM has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured," he said.

Further, he added, "I have asked the District Collector of Sagar to work in this regard to prevent such incidents from happening again. We will be taking preventive measures." Upon receiving information, senior officials and district administration authorities reached the spot.

District Collector Deepak Arya confirmed that local police and rescue teams reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

"Nine children have died in the incident. Two others have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," Arya said.

कल रीवा में दीवार गिरने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना में मृतक बच्चों के परिजनों को सहायता राशि 2 लाख रुपए से बढ़ाकर 4 लाख रुपए कर दी गई है। https://t.co/vuzxWlucwF — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 4, 2024

Earlier, four students died after an old wall of a house next to a private school collapsed due to rain in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, said police.

The tragic incident took place on Saturday when five students including a woman got trapped under the wall, said police.

The police and rescue teams immediately started the rescue operation after receiving information, said the official.

One student and a woman were safely evacuated and hospitalised, said the police, adding that they are currently undergoing treatment.