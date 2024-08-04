 MP: 8 Children Dead, Several Injured After Wall Collapse At Temple In Sagar
The incident occurred during a religious ceremony. The injured children have been rescued and taken to the hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Eight children died and several others were injured when a wall collapsed at Hardaul Baba temple in Shahpur, Sagar district, this morning. The incident occurred during a religious ceremony. The injured children have been rescued and taken to the hospital.

Local residents and police carried out the rescue operation, using an earthmover to clear the rubble. This incident follows another wall collapse in Rewa district yesterday, where four children died while returning from school. The house owners involved in that incident have been arrested.

Madhya Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rains, which have caused numerous wall collapses. This year, around 200 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state, with 206 houses completely destroyed and 2,403 partially damaged.

