2 Persons Held After Death Of 4 Kids In Wall Collapse In MP's Rewa

Representational Image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested two owners of a building in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district where a wall collapse claimed the lives of four children, officials said on Sunday.

The wall of the abandoned and dilapidated building collapsed on the children, aged 5 to 7, while they were returning home from school under Garh police station area on Saturday, they said.

A woman and another child received injuries in the incident.

Ramesh Namdev and Satish Namdev, owners of the house where the wall collapsed, were arrested on Saturday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Lal told reporters.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

The children from the Sunrise Public School were on their way home when the wall of the abandoned building nearby collapsed on them, Inspector-General of Police, Rewa zone, Mahendra Singh Sikarwar, told reporters on Saturday.

Collector Pratibha Pal said the children were going home with a caretaker at the time. When they were pulled out of the debris, four had died.

The two injured persons were referred to Rewa for further treatment, she said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed grief over the incident and announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to families of the deceased.