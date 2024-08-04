Indore: 1 Dead, 3 Injured After Truck Overturns & Crashes Into Shanty

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One dead and three injured after a truck overturned and crashed into a shanty on Dhar Road late on Friday night.

The victims were asleep when the accident occurred. A drunk driver lost control of the truck, causing it to crash into the shanty and trap Manish (32), his younger brother Golu (27), and their father Kamalrao (50) under the debris.

While Kamalrao and Golu managed to escape, Manish, who was sleeping, got trapped and struggled for help for about 30 minutes. Despite local efforts to rescue him, he succumbed to his injuries. The police arrived half an hour after the crash, and it took an additional hour and a half for a JCB to remove the debris. Manish’s body was recovered around 3:30 am. The accident was exacerbated by street lights on the road being out for 15 days.

Lucky escape for victim’s sister

Manish’s youngest sister Nisha (19) narrowly escaped as she had gone to another room for drinking water just before the accident. Seven people were in the shanty in which three were sleeping in the outer room when the incident occurred. The deceased’s mother had also died in a truck accident in front of their house around 20 years ago. He is survived by his father, brother and three mute sisters.