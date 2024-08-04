 MP Shocker: Miscreants Pelted Stones At School Vehicle & Demanded Mobile & Money; School Director Stabbed To Death
Updated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 01:50 AM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, the director of Saraswati Vidya Mandir School in Bhadwali village, Khargone was brutally murdered by two bike-borne miscreants on Friday.

The victim, Umesh Sharma, 24, was returning home in the school vehicle when the attackers stopped him by pelting stones and stabbed him with a sharp knife. The incident occurred in Segaon, under the Oon police station area, when Umesh was returning after dropping off children in a nearby village.

The miscreants, with the intention of looting, stopped the vehicle and demanded Umesh's mobile and money. When he protested, they attacked him with knives, causing serious injuries to his chest. Umesh was taken to the nearest hospital in Oon, where doctors referred him to the Khargone District Hospital due to his critical condition.

However, with no improvement, he was further referred to Indore on Friday night. Unfortunately, Umesh succumbed to his injuries on the way. The police conducted a post-mortem examination of the body and handed it over to the family on Saturday.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. ASI Ram Naresh Sharma stated that further legal action has been initiated, but so far, no clue has been found about the attackers. Umesh's elder brother, Sushil Sharma, expressed that the family had no enmity with anyone and demanded that the police catch the miscreants and take action. The family is seeking justice for Umesh's tragic death.

Umesh Sharma, originally from Mahoba district in UP was running Saraswati Vidya Mandir School in Bhadwali village. He was a young and dedicated educator who had no known enemies. His untimely death has sent shockwaves through the community. The case is currently under investigation and the police are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering evidence to identify the attackers. The community is eagerly awaiting the outcome of the investigation and hopes that justice will be served soon.

