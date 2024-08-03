 Caught On Cam: Thieves Flee With Motorcycle In Broad Daylight In MP’s Narmadapuram; Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCaught On Cam: Thieves Flee With Motorcycle In Broad Daylight In MP’s Narmadapuram; Case Registered

Caught On Cam: Thieves Flee With Motorcycle In Broad Daylight In MP’s Narmadapuram; Case Registered

According to sources, Uday Meena, a resident of the nearby village of Khedla, had come to Anand Nagar on his black Splendor motorcycle (MP 05 MA 1532) to meet a college friend.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Caught On Cam: Thieves Flee With Motorcycle In Broad Daylight In MP’s Narmadapuram; Case Registered | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In a broad daylight robbery, a motorcycle was stolen from the Anand Nagar area of Narmadapuram district on Saturday. The entire incident was captured on CCTV which has come into the cognizance of police.

According to sources, Uday Meena, a resident of the nearby village of Khedla, had come to Anand Nagar on his black Splendor motorcycle (MP 05 MA 1532) to meet a college friend.

Read Also
Man Returning With 'Gangajal' During Kanwar Yatra Gets Electric Shock After Touching Pole In MP's...
article-image

Around 2:30 Pm, he parked his motorcycle outside his friend’s residence and went inside to meet his friend. After some time when he returned, he could not find his motorcycle.

After waiting for a while, he checked the CCTV footage from the cameras installed in the nearby houses. The footage revealed that two individuals had stolen his motorcycle. Uday Meena took the CCTV footage and went to the district police station to file a report.

Further details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Four Children Killed, Two Persons Injured In Wall Collapse In MP's Rewa

Four Children Killed, Two Persons Injured In Wall Collapse In MP's Rewa

Caught On Cam: Thieves Flee With Motorcycle In Broad Daylight In MP’s Narmadapuram; Case...

Caught On Cam: Thieves Flee With Motorcycle In Broad Daylight In MP’s Narmadapuram; Case...

'Congress Is Trying To Take Nation On Path Of Negative Thinking, Ideology,' Says Union Minister...

'Congress Is Trying To Take Nation On Path Of Negative Thinking, Ideology,' Says Union Minister...

MP: Masked-Thieves Hold Bizman & Wife Hostage, Loot ₹22 Lakh Jewellery, Cash; Cops Suspect...

MP: Masked-Thieves Hold Bizman & Wife Hostage, Loot ₹22 Lakh Jewellery, Cash; Cops Suspect...

BSNL Customers Can Avail 4G Services Shortly, 80K Towers To Be Installed By Oct; 5G Underway Says...

BSNL Customers Can Avail 4G Services Shortly, 80K Towers To Be Installed By Oct; 5G Underway Says...