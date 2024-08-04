 FP Follow-Up: Alleged Irregularities; SDM Proposes Action Against 10 Teachers
Expressing deep dissatisfaction, collector Mishra directed SDM Megha Panwar to take immediate action against the erring officials.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 03:08 AM IST
Representative Image | FPJ

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Following a series of inspections by collector Priyank Mishra, on Friday, SDM Megha Panwar has forwarded a proposal to the tribal welfare department, recommending action against 10 teachers for alleged irregularities.

The inspection, conducted across government schools in rural areas of Sardarpur tehsil, revealed mismanagement and irregularities. Expressing deep dissatisfaction, collector Mishra directed SDM Megha Panwar to take immediate action against the erring officials.

During the inspections at Government Secondary School Baloda, students were found washing utensils after their mid-day meal, a task designated for self-help groups. Later, the collector also visited various government schools in Marol, Bandedi, Kesharpura, Baloda, Basahat, Khodra, Ledgaon and other villages.

SDM informed, based on directives from the collector, that the proposal has been sent to the assistant commissioner of the tribal welfare department, Brajkant Shukla. The identified teachers include Jeevanlal Kulhar, Ashwini Dubey, Rajesh Malviya, Kailash Mandloi and Bharat Singh Chauhan, all accused of irregularities.

Notably, members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on July 29th protested alleged mismanagement by the principal of CM Rise School in Sardarpur. Despite the public and political interest, neither the collector nor the SDM inspected CM Rise School during their recent rounds, prompting questions.

Public discourse intensified after allegations surfaced from the ruling party's organisation against CM Rise School, questioning the administrative silence on the matter. While the collector and SDM focused inspections on government schools in rural areas, their omission of CM Rise School has sparked further debate.

