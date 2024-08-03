MP: Every Student Has Right To Receive Education, Says CM Mohan Yadav During NCPCR Workshop

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a regional workshop on 'Preventing dropouts from schools and Re-Engaging out of school children in various States/UTs of India' in Bhopal on Saturday and said that every student had the right to receive education.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) organised the workshop at TIT College in Anand Nagar in the state capital on Saturday. During the workshop, discussions and reviews were being done at the level workshop regarding reducing the trend of children dropping out of schools in the state.

Subject experts and scholars in the field of education discussed the situation of school dropout children and gave various suggestions on the occasion.

Addressing the workshop, CM Mohan Yadav said that the NCPCR had organised the workshop on an important subject and that the state government would cooperate in the efforts of the Commission.

आज भोपाल में "राष्ट्रीय बाल अधिकार संरक्षण आयोग" द्वारा विद्यालयों में बच्चों के ड्रॉपआउट को कम करने के विषय पर आयोजित क्षेत्रीय कार्यशाला का दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर शुभारंभ किया।



विद्यार्थियों का उज्ज्वल भविष्य हमारी प्राथमिकता और इस ध्येय की प्राप्ति हमारा संकल्प है।



Bright future of students is our priority: CM

"The Child Commission has organised a workshop on an important subject. The Madhya Pradesh government will fully cooperate in the efforts of the Commission. Every student has the right to receive an education. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also communicates with students before their examinations. He has increased the importance of education through the New Education Policy (NEP)," CM Yadav said.

Taking to his social media handle 'X', CM Yadav posted, "Today, I participated and inaugurated a regional workshop organised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on the subject of 'Reducing dropouts of children in Schools' in Bhopal. The bright future of students is our priority and achieving this goal is our resolve." Chairman of Child Protection Commission Priyanka Kanungo gave the welcome address. He welcomed CM Yadav to the workshop and presented a memento to the CM on the occasion.

Member Secretary of the National Commission Rupali Banerjee and representatives from five states participated in the West Central Regional Workshop.

State Cabinet Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and several public representatives also participated in the workshop.

"I along with CM Mohan Yadav participated in a workshop organised by the NCPCR on reducing the dropout of children in schools in Bhopal. Our resolve is that no child should be deprived of rights and no child labour should be found as an exception in Madhya Pradesh," Patel posted on X.