 Indore News: High Court Issues Urgent Directions To Enforce Ban On Chinese Manja
Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued a series of stringent interim directions to authorities across Indore and adjoining districts to curb the illegal manufacture, sale, storage and use of Chinese nylon kite string, commonly known as manja.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued a series of stringent interim directions to authorities across Indore and adjoining districts to curb the illegal manufacture, sale, storage and use of Chinese nylon kite string, commonly known as manja.

The court acted in a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) initiated on December 8 in response to the rising number of injuries and fatalities caused by the banned thread.

The bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Binod Kumar Dwivedi took note of a mention made in court stating that, despite the existing ban, the hazardous thread continues to be sold and used in Indore and nearby districts.

With the Makar Sankranti festival scheduled for January 14, 2026 - an event during which kite flying activities surge - the court warned of a likely spike in accidents if immediate preventive steps are not taken. Senior advocate Vivek Sharan, assisted by advocate Akash Sharma, appeared as amicus curiae and submitted recommendations to strengthen enforcement. The court asked the State to respond to these suggestions at the next hearing.

As an interim measure, the court directed the Police commissioner of Indore, collectors and superintendents of police of Indore and 12 adjoining districts including Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Shajapur and Rajgarh - to ensure strict compliance with the ban.

The matter will be heard next on January 12, 2026.

The directions include:

---Strict enforcement of the prohibition on manufacturing, selling storing and using Chinese nylon manja

---Market surveillance to prevent circulation of the banned thread

---Public awareness campaigns through print and social media

---Informing the public about legal and penal consequences associated with its sale and use

