MP August 4 Monsoon Updates: Red Alert In 5, Orange Alert In 10 Districts; Gates Of Bargi Dam Reopened

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the active weather systems in Madhya Pradesh, heavy rainfall continues on Sunday. In Bhopal, the rain water has flooded homes in the Chhola area. A Red alert has been issued for 5, whereas, an Orange alert has been issued for 10 districts including Indore and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

More sluice gates opened

In Jabalpur, four more gates of the Bargi Dam were opened at 1 Pm, making a total of 13 gates for water release. Due to continuous rain, the Bargi Dam is now 88% full. The administration has issued an alert, advising people living in low-lying and coastal areas to maintain a safe distance from the Narmada River.

In Bhopal, the Bhadbhada Dam has opened two gates, and the Kaliyasot Dam has opened four gates. The city has received over 30 inches of rain so far this season, which is 80% of the seasonal average.

Weather at 1:30 Pm | IMD Bhopal

Red Alert: There is a red alert for very heavy rain in Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar and Harda.

Orange Alert: There is an orange alert for heavy rain in Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Indore, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Sheopur and Shivpuri.

Heavy Rains: There is an alert for heavy rain in Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Shajapur, Bhopal, Dewas, Sehore, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Burhanpur, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla.

Rivers overflow

The Narmada River in Mandla is flowing above the danger mark, while the Betwa River in Vidisha is near the danger level. In Narmadapuram, the gates of Tawa Dam, which were closed on Saturday night, had to be reopened at 10 Am on Sunday due to rising water levels.

Seven gates have been opened to a height of seven feet each. Rain is expected in Indore and 31 other districts, with a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Guna.