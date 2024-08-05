Wall Collapse Tragedies: MP Govt Directs Removal Of Dangerous Constructions Of Dilapidated Houses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the death of 13 children in separate incidents of wall collapse over the last two days, the Madhya Pradesh government has directed the identification of dilapidated buildings and the removal of "dangerous" constructions of ramshackle houses in urban areas.

The opposition Congress, however, accused the government of "waking up" only after tragedies claimed the lives of people and demanded the registration of murder cases against persons responsible for negligence in the Sagar and Rewa incidents.

A total of 13 children, including four in Rewa district and nine in Sagar district were killed in separate incidents of wall collapse on Saturday and Sunday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Sunday that all administrative officers were directed to identify dilapidated buildings across the state and take legal action so that such incidents don't recur.

On Monday, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said officials have been directed to identify dilapidated houses in urban areas and remove dangerous constructions.

"I have instructed the commissioners of all municipal corporations in the state to prepare a list of dilapidated houses and remove their dangerous constructions to prevent any potential danger to the life and property of the common people (in case of an accident)," Vijayvargiya told reporters in Indore.

He said concerned officials have been suspended for alleged negligence after the Sagar wall collapse incident.

Vijayvargiya launched the "traffic Mitra" campaign in Indore wherein people from different sections will work as volunteers to regulate traffic at busy intersections.

The minister said he would join the campaign as a volunteer to improve traffic system in his hometown.

Senior Congress leader KK Mishra, media advisor to state Congress president Jitu Patwari, demanded the registration of murder cases for negligence against persons responsible for deaths in the Sagar and Rewa tragedies.

"Why does the state government wake up only after such tragic incidents happen? What stops them from taking action? Despite a huge administrative team and technology at its disposal, why is the government negligent? This is because of the absence of accountability," Mishra told PTI.

This is not a regular or isolated accident, it is murder, he said.

Notably, the chief minister on Sunday night ordered the removal of the Sagar district collector, superintendent of police and sub-divisional magistrate and the suspension of Dr Hariom Bansal posted at Shahpur primary health centre on the charges of negligence.

Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) of Shahpur Nagar Panchayat and a sub-engineer were also suspended, while civic bodies across the state were directed to identify dilapidated buildings and take action.