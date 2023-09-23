MP Congress MLA Umang Singhar Compares PM Modi To ‘Ravana’ During Jan Aakrosh Yatra In Alirajpur

FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the nearing of state assembly elections, political fever started gripping the state as all the party leaders started scratching at other party leaders.

In one such instance, former minister Umang Singhar's controversial remarks stirred up a major controversy, as he not only compared PM Modi to Ravana but also went on to threaten the SP party from the stage.

In his fiery speech during the Congress party’s Jan Akrosh Yatra in the tribal-dominating Alirajpur district, he proudly proclaimed his tribal identity and vowed to take decisive action.

Such inflammatory language has raised concerns among political leaders and sparked a heated debate on the appropriate use of rhetoric in public discourse.

https://x.com/FreePressMP/status/1705575141596614697?t=DqGBa7yAbVh6YtgDNK_tPQ&s=31

Singhar's statement came only a couple days after the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered to quash an FIR against him by none other than his wife in connection with rape and unnatural sex.

The single bench of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi on Thursday ordered that the FIR registered against Sinhar for an offence punishable under Sections 294, 323, 376(2)(n), 377, 498-A, and 506 of the IPC be quashed.

Meanwhile on Saturday addressing the public gathering Singhar described Dhar SP as an agent of the BJP.

He also threatened the SP while narrating one incident saying that once he got the call from the officer the person on the other side told him that he would frame him under Section 120(b) (criminal conspiracy).

So I told him SP, there are 50 people like him roaming around him. Don't take a load. I am a pure tribal and if needed will settle it”, Singhar said rhetorically.

Compared PM Modi with demon king Ravana

He further said that the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra is going on. Its banner has been made, and in the middle, there is a big picture of Prime Minister Modi and all the other small photos. Whose photos are these, Ravana?

Umang said that elections are coming at the right time, Diwali is also coming, and Dussehra is also coming. The tribe will slaughter goats on Dussehra. But I want to tell you that this time, shoot arrows and topple this Ravana-like government.

Behanas getting Rs 1000, but Jijajis getting bills of Rs 5,000

Youth State Congress president Vikrant Bhuria, while addressing the gathering, said that the chief minister is fooling the people of the state. On the one hand, they are trying to steal applause by depositing Rs 1000 in the Ladli Bahnas account. On the other hand, Jijajis (their husbands) are getting electricity bills of Rs 5,000 each. The Chief Minister is robbing the public of money from one side and giving it to the other side.

CM himself does not know how many announcements he made

Former union minister Kantilal Bhuria said that rising inflation, unemployment, scams and corruption have created an outcry. He said that as soon as the elections come, the fake uncle of the state Shivraj makes a series of announcements, he does not know how many announcements he has made. Nothing gets done.