 MP: Congress MLA Wankhede Held For Planning To Show Black Flags To BJP’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra Citing Severe Crop Loss To Farmers
Irked over no compensation for farmers, MLA Wankhede has threatened to obstruct the Yatra demanding immediate compensation without conducting any survey.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
article-image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Vipin Wankhede was arrested for allegedly planning to disrupt BJP's Jan Aashirwad Yatra, on Monday, over farmers' complaints of severe crop loss. He, along with his supporters, was planning to show black flags during the rally.

Wankhede released a video, accusing CM Shivraj of suppressing the "voice of farmers". The MLA, in the video, was also heard complaining that 13 police vehicles were sent outside his home to arrest him, just because he is seeking justice for the farmers.

Earlier, MLA Wankhede had threatened to obstruct the Yatra on its way to enter the Agar district while demanding compensation for crop losses.

As per reports, crops in the region have been damaged due to poor or no rainfall activity. Irked over no compensation for farmers, MLA Wankhede has threatened to obstruct the Yatra demanding immediate compensation without conducting any survey. 

A few days ago, Congress party members carried out a rally and gave a memorandum to the Collector with an address to Governor Mangubhai Patel.

They sought compensation from the government without conducting a survey in view of crop losses.

MLA then threatened to obstruct the Yatra on its way if compensation was not given in a timely manner. He also threatened to show black flags to the Yatra.

On Monday, a large number of party supporters thronged MLA's residence ahead of the Jan Aashirwad Yatra. To avoid any untoward situation, police arrested Wankhede from the party office, as a precautionary measure.

On receiving information about MLA’s arrest, a large number of workers gathered outside the police station and staged a protest while raising slogans. 

