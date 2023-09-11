Bhopal: Kin Assaults Doctors After Patient's Demise In The Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of a patient who passed away allegedly physically assaulted doctors who were on duty at the Anantshree Hospital in Bhopal on Sunday (September 10).

The security cameras captured the ruckus and assault as family members confronted the medical staff, physically assaulting them. The exact cause of the patient's death and the circumstances leading up to the attack remain under investigation by the authorities.

The incident unfolded when a patient, whose identity has not been disclosed, breathed his last while receiving treatment at the hospital. In the wake of this tragic event, the grieving family members, overwhelmed by their loss, resorted to violence against the doctors attending to the patient.

Recently, allegations of medical negligence had emerged where a man lost his life after complaining of abdominal pain, which was attributed to consuming a banana.

The incident sparked outrage among the deceased's family members, leading to a commotion at the entire district hospital. The grieving family claims that the young man's death resulted from the doctors' negligence.

After the death of a patient at the Guna District Hospital, the family created a ruckus. Rajkumar Mehta (22), a resident of Rajasthan, worked in a cold storage facility in Guna.

On Thursday night, he complained of abdominal pain. His brother rushed him to the district hospital. Until Friday morning at 7:30 AM, his condition appeared stable.

However, the family claims that during this time, an on-duty doctor advised them to give Rajkumar a banana to eat.

Following this, he began vomiting, and the young man lost consciousness. At 8:30 AM, doctors declared him dead.

The family alleged that the doctors did not provide them with any reports and failed to disclose the treatment administered. They believe that the patient's death resulted from medical negligence.

