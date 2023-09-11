 Vehicle Ferrying Bhopal Metro Coaches Leaves Gujarat
Vehicle Ferrying Bhopal Metro Coaches Leaves Gujarat

The heavy vehicle ferrying metro coaches will reach Bhopal in 10 days.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 12:07 AM IST
Vehicle Ferrying Bhopal Metro Coaches Leaves Gujarat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three coaches with inbuilt engine of Bhopal Metro Train left for Bhopal after they were loaded on a heavy transportation vehicle at the manufacturing unit based in Gujarat in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The heavy vehicle ferrying metro coaches will reach Bhopal in 10 days. After arriving in city, Metro coaches will be unloaded at Subash Nagar depot. "Bhopal Metro Coaches were manufactured in short duration.

The manufacturing began on March 13,” said Madhya Pradesh Metro Train Corporation Limited official.

Metro train trial is likely to be held around September 30. The metro coaches are expected to reach Bhopal by September 18. The trial run would be held between Subash Nagar Metro Station and Rani Kamlapati railway station.

