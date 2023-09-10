MP: BJP's VD Sharma Accuses Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath Of Spreading Lies, Says 'Whenever They Speak Congress Suffers Damage'

V D Sharma |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's state president, VD Sharma, targeted Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath on Sunday. He emphasized that both leaders have a history of making unsubstantiated claims, causing harm to the Congress party itself.

"Whenever they speak, the Congress suffers damage. Both Digvijaya and Kamal Nath are known for their unverified statements. They don't even spare Lord Kundeshwar when fabricating their stories," said Sharma.

Sharma further pointed out that the BJP is receiving substantial support from the public during its Jan Ashirwad Yatra, which has unsettled the Congress. He suggested that Congress leaders are resorting to falsehoods as they dream of winning elections.

The BJP is confident that it will secure a resounding victory in the upcoming state assembly elections, setting new records in voter support.

He made a strong comment, saying, "If we were to keep a record of those who excel in spreading falsehoods, the names that would top the list are Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath."

In response to the actions of Congress leaders, the BJP intends to pursue legal action against them to address the spreading of false information.

