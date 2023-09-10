 UP News: Snake Charmers Create Panic On Gwalior-Bound Chambal Express, Leave Snakes In Coach After Passengers Refuse Paying Money
It was learned that the passengers didn't pay money as they walked across the train seats and asked for donations/offerings for the snakes. Upset with this, they reportedly let the snakes open.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident reported in Chambal Express from Howrah to Gwalior, about five snake charmers who boarded the general coach of the train created panic by releasing the snakes into the coach. It was learned that the passengers didn't pay money as they walked across the train seats and asked for donations/offerings for the snakes. Upset with this, they reportedly let the snakes open.

When the train was near Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, some commuters refused to pay the snake charmers money. No sooner, they released it in the coach to create terror there. The case was intimated to the railway control room, however, the persons jumped off the coach before the train reached the next station for necessary action.

As per instructions and attention provided by the railway officials at Jhansi station, the passengers onboard were shifted to another bogie for safety reasons. GRP entered the coach and searched for the snakes but couldn't find them. According to reports, a case has been registered against the unknown snake charmers.

article-image

