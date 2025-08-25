 'No Helmet, Riding From Wrong Side', Delhi Youths Attack Traffic Cops When Asked For License; Arrested
'No Helmet, Riding From Wrong Side', Delhi Youths Attack Traffic Cops When Asked For License; Arrested

Two young two-wheeler riders from Delhi were captured in a violent fight with a traffic police personnel when he abducted them for allegedly driving on the wrong side without wearing helmets. The incident is said to have occurred on August 19. According to information, traffic policemen were attacked at Madhuban Chowk

Rutunjay Dole
Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
'No Helmet, Riding From Wrong Side', Delhi Youths Attack Traffic Cops When Asked For License; Arrested

Delhi: Two young two-wheeler riders from Delhi were captured in a violent fight with a traffic police personnel when he abducted them for allegedly driving on the wrong side without wearing helmets. The incident is said to have occurred on August 19. According to information, traffic policemen were attacked at Madhuban Chowk under the Maurya Enclave police station area.

The traffic staff was regulating the traffic on duty when two youths riding a scooter without helmets and coming from the wrong side were stopped. When the police asked for their license, both of them became aggressive and started fighting.

When the fight broke out, the other three to four companions of the accused arrived at the spot, and together they pushed and shoved the cop. In the attack, even the uniform of the cop was torn, and a constable's mobile phone was also snatched. A video of this entire incident has also surfaced, in which the accused are seen beating the policemen with sticks.

Legal Action:

After the incident happened, the police took immediate action. According to the police report, the accused have been identified as 28-year-old Mohit and 34-year-old Parveen, both residents of Pitampura. Both have been arrested.

In this regard, FIR number 347/2025 has been registered at the Maurya Enclave police station, and the police are engaged in further investigation.

Recent Similar Instances:

Drunk Biker Rams Into Traffic Constable In Telangana

A young man created havoc at the Pantangi Toll Plaza in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district under the influence of alcohol. When the police were conducting a drink and drive check at the tollgate, the biker, who is identified as Vishal, rammed his two-wheeler into the traffic constable. The drunk man speedily rammed his scooty into the traffic constable and hit him.

Heated Brawl Between On-Duty Traffic Police And Bike Rider In Kalyan

A shocking incident has erupted in Kalyan during a major traffic congestion on Kalyan-Shahad Road. A heated brawl broke out between an on-duty traffic cop named Sachin Ombase and a bike rider named Mayur Kene. The bike rider was allegedly driving on the wrong side amid a traffic jam, and the cop nabbed him. In response, the rider attacked the cop in a rage. The viral video is making rounds on the Internet in which Mayur Kene can be seen holding the shirt collar of Sachin Ombase and abusing him in the middle of the road.

