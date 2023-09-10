 Bhopal: 250 Tribal Students From 63 Eklavya Schools Exhibit Art
They will represent state in national competition to be held in Dehradun on Oct 3.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Bhopal: 250 Tribal Students From 63 Eklavya Schools Exhibit Art | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 250 tribal students from 63 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) of Madhya Pradesh exhibited their traditional art, which enchanted the audience.

The activities included group dance, group singing, musical instrument, solo singing, drama, solo dance, painting, classical and semi-classical singing, tribal folklore reading, extemporaneous speech, spelling-bee, debate, recitation, creative writing, quiz etc.

It was part of two-day annual cultural and literary festival, which was held at Eklavya Model Residential School (Gurukulam) at Bawadiya Kala in the city. The students selected at the state level will represent Madhya Pradesh in national competition to be held in Dehradun on October 3.

Chief guest and Dhrupad singer Pt Umakant Gundecha said tribal students should use opportunities for learning. Music director Umesh Tarakshwar and Venus were present as judges and other guides.

