MP Election 2023: 'It Will Come On Time,' Says Kamal Nath On Congress Candidate List

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shedding light on the Congress' list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, former MP chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said that the list will come on time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nath also touched upon significant issues affecting the state, particularly emphasizing crimes against tribal communities and women. He attributed these concerns to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kamal Nath's assurance regarding the timely release of the candidate list indicates that the Congress party is gearing up for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Earlier, state Congress committee spokesperson KK Mishra said that the first list can be released any time on September 15.