Bhopal: 'Patwaris’ Demands To Be Fulfilled Immediately After Congress Forms Govt,' Says Kamal Nath

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MPCC president Kamal Nath met striking Patwaris in Chhindwara on Saturday.

Patwaris across the state have been on strike for about two weeks over disparity in pay-scale, time-bound promotion and other demands.

Nath assured the Patwaris that if the Congress formed the next government their demands would be fulfilled.

Nath said they would be given pay-scale of Rs 2,800. The problems of Patwaris, who have been fighting for their right for over 25 years, will be solved in three months, he said.

Nath further said that old pension scheme would also be implemented and the officers and employees of the government would get their rights.

Read Also Bhopal: News Journalists Express Gratitude To CM Chouhan

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)