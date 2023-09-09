 Bhopal: 'Patwaris’ Demands To Be Fulfilled Immediately After Congress Forms Govt,' Says Kamal Nath
Bhopal: 'Patwaris’ Demands To Be Fulfilled Immediately After Congress Forms Govt,' Says Kamal Nath

Patwaris across the state have been on strike for about two weeks over disparity in pay-scale, time-bound promotion and other demands.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MPCC president Kamal Nath met striking Patwaris in Chhindwara on Saturday.

Nath assured the Patwaris that if the Congress formed the next government their demands would be fulfilled.

Nath said they would be given pay-scale of Rs 2,800. The problems of Patwaris, who have been fighting for their right for over 25 years, will be solved in three months, he said.

Nath further said that old pension scheme would also be implemented and the officers and employees of the government would get their rights.

