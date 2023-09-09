 Bhopal: News Journalists Express Gratitude To CM Chouhan
Bhopal: News Journalists Express Gratitude To CM Chouhan

Chief Minister Chouhan had also met and discussed with the journalists from all over the state in a get together at the CM's residence on September 7.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 06:43 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of journalists called on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday at CM's residence Samatva Bhawan and expressed gratitude for the announcements for the welfare of the journalist class.

On this occasion, senior journalists Chandrahas Shukla, Prem Narayan Premi, Virendra Sinha, Suresh Sharma, Rambhuvan Singh Kushwaha, Arun Patel, Anand Shukla, Dinesh Sharma, Sandeep Gaharwar and others were present.

CM Chouhan made important announcements regarding hike in the honorarium

Notably, Chief Minister Chouhan had also met and discussed with the journalists from all over the state in a get together at the CM's residence on September 7. On this occasion, CM Chouhan made important announcements regarding hike in the honorarium for journalists, Modern State Media Centre, setting up a committee of senior journalists for Journalist Safety Act, providing technical training, providing benefits of insurance scheme, selection of land for the committee for housing arrangements for journalists in the districts.

