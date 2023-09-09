Chandrayan-3 Project Director, Chief Architect Of Vande Bharat Express To Be Felicitated In Bhopal Science Fest

Project Director of Chandrayan-3 Dr P Veeramuthuvel (Left), Chief Architect of Vande Bharat train Sudhanshu Mani (Right) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Project Director of Chandrayan-3 Dr P Veeramuthuvel, Chief Architect of Vande Bharat train Sudhanshu Mani and Dr Rama Jayasundar of AIIMS Delhi will be felicitated with Science Talent Award during the Science fest scheduled in Bhopal between September 15 to 18.

Interacting with media persons, Science and Technology Minister Om Prakash Saklecha said the theme of Bhopal Science Fair is “ Science, Technology and Inovation Amritkal”. Like every year, this time also, students will be apprised with new progress made in science and technology field. The new technology and products to be displayed by Nuclear Energy, ISRO, DRDO, Brahmos, NTPC, CSIR, ICMR, ICAR, AMPRI, Science and Technology will be the major attraction of the fair.

Students to present innovative ideas & models

Moreover, in the model contest, a large number of students will present innovative ideas and models which promote village route innovation and innovation. The technical solution would be also presented by entrepreneurs and startups.

As is the tradition, there would be interaction between students and top scientists of the country and other known personalities of different sectors.

It is from the last ten years that Bhopal Science Fest is being organized and it has created a niche for itself in the country and even at international level. In the fair, talented students will also be felicitated.

