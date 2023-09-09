Bhopal: Miscreant Attacks 29-Year-Old Woman At Kolar

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified man attacked a scooty-borne woman who was heading towards D-Mart in Kolar on Wednesday night, the police said. The police added that the woman sustained grievous injuries on her face. She approached the police, after which an FIR was lodged on Saturday. Police have started the search to nab the accused.

Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Ashutosh Upadhyay said that the complainant woman has been identified as Manisha Patil (29), who resides in Gaurav Nagar of Kolar and is a home-maker. On Wednesday late night, she had been heading towards DMart of Kolar on her two-wheeler to pick up her husband. On the way, someone threw an object at her, owing to which her vehicle became imbalanced and she fell down on the road.

Following this, an unidentified man arrived there and began choking him. Patil bit him, and several other persons also arrived at the spot, due to which the accused turned apprehensive and fled from the spot.

Patil then reached the Kolar police station on Saturday and lodged a case against the accused. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.