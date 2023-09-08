MP: Women Thrash Youth, Force Him To Drink Urine For Stealing Their Clothes In Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly thrashed by the women, garlanded with shoes and paraded around the village in Chhindwara over suspicion of harassment and practicing witchcraft. His family claimed that the villagers even forced him to drink urine, however the police is yet to confirm. The police have registered a case against the youth, following which he was arrested.

The villagers had complained that the youth would steal undergarments and clothes of the women for the purpose of witchcraft.

What All Happened?

The incident was reported on September 4 at tribal dominated Adarsh village Barhabariyari of Chhindwara district. And, as the visuals went viral on social media, Collector Manoj Pushp formed a team for investigation.

The father of the tribal youth said that his son had gone to his in-laws' house on September 3 for Raksha Bandhan. The villagers barged in his house when he was all alone and started querying about his son. When he told them that his son was not at home, the villagers peeked inside the house to check and returned.

On September 4, when the youth returned, the villagers thrashed him brutally, garlanded him with shoes and paraded him around the village.

According to information, the young man's sister said that the women and men of the village first beat up her brother, then garlanded him with shoes and slippers and paraded him around the village. The women even forced him to drink urine filled in bottleshim drink urine. Later the accused was handed over to the police.

Suspected of witchcraft due to theft of women's clothes

The villagers suspected the young man of practicing witchcraft. When talked to the villagers regarding this matter. They said that clothes have been stolen in the village for the last two to three months. The people of the village, who were on the lookout for the thief, had caught the young man stealing the clothes.

