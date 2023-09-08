Madhya Pradesh: 2 Labourers Die, Several Injured As Vidisha School Building Collapses During Demolition Work

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Two labourers, involved in demolition of a school building, died after its wall accidentally fell on them in Adampur village of Vidisha district on Friday. Several other workers have sustained sever injuries. The deceased have been identified as Abid Khan and Jameel Khan, who is the husband of the Panchayat officer, and laborer.

According to local reports, Bheem Singh Meena, the husband of the Gram Panchayat's Sarpanch Kailash Bai, revealed that the primary school building in Adampur had deteriorated significantly.

Following orders from the District Education Center to demolish the structure, Abid Khan was awarded the contract for its demolition.

He had been working alongside laborers for the past two to three days, focusing on bringing down the building.

On Friday morning, Abid Khan's son, Asad Khan, and laborer Jameel Khan were assisting in the demolition work. Abid Khan had called them for a meal break when, unexpectedly, the building's roof collapsed, trapping all three individuals underneath.

Upon witnessing the incident, residents from the nearby village quickly came to the aid of the victims, assisting in their rescue and freeing them from the remains.

The injured laborer was transported to the district hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Unfortunately, despite the swift efforts to save them, Abid Khan and Jameel Khan lost their lives in the tragic incident.

SDM Kshitij Sharma reported that financial assistance of four lakh rupees each has been approved for the families of the deceased to help them cope with their loss.

