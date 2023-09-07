Bhopal: CM Shivraj Announces To Double Pension Of Journalists To ₹20K A Month

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to double the pension of journalists on Thursday. In a series of announcements made for the media fraternity, the CM also announced to develop a state media centre in Bhopal.

The announcements were made during a journalist meet organised at the CM house, here on Thursday.

Currently, the journalists are getting the pension of Rs 10,000 and now it will be increased to Rs 20,000 per month. The CM also added that the government will also pay the increased insurance amount, as the premium rose to 27% in the current year.

For the ‘journalist protection law’, a panel of senior journalists will be formed and they will forward the recommendation to the state government.

Patrkar Bhawan in Malviya Nagar will be revamped into a multi-facilitated media centre, equipped with a conference room, library, canteen and other modern facilities.

The CM also added that the state government will allocate land for the journalists for construction of houses.

The state government will pay 5% interest on the loans taken for the children education, for five years. And also the limits of house loan have increased to Rs 30 lakh and the government will pay interest of the loans, under the scheme.

The state government will also organise a digital training session for the journalists of the small towns.

