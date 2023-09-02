 Bhopal: CM Shivraj Announces Double Honorarium To Guest Teachers
Bhopal: CM Shivraj Announces Double Honorarium To Guest Teachers

CM said that guest teachers will now be paid on a monthly basis.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday anounced double honorarium to guest teachers. He was addressing Atithi Shikshak Mahapachyat at Lal parade ground. The Chief Minister said that period-based payment system has been abolished and now the guest teachers will be paid on a monthly basis. A reservation of 25 to 50% in teacher recruitment has also been announced.

Hike in honorarium is as follows:

Grade 1- from Rs 9000 to Rs 18,000

Grade 2--from Rs 7000 to 14000

Grade 3-- from Rs 3500 to Rs 10,000

