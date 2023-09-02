 MP Election 2023: Nearly Dozen BJP Leaders, Including Kolaras MLA Virendra Raghuwanshi, Join Congress
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly half a dozen BJP leaders, including sitting MLA from Kolaras Virendra Singh Raghuwanshi, joined Congress in presence of Former CM Kamal Nath on Saturday. Former MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from Badnawar Assembly constituency, BJP leader Chandra Bhushan Bundela (Guddu Bhiya) and Prabhudayal Khatik also joined the grand old Congress party.

Impressed by the leadership of Kamal Nath, the other leaders including Chhedilal Pandey Shivam Pandey from Katni, Arvind Dhakad Shivpuri, Anshu Raghuvanshi Guna, Keshav Yadav Bhind and Ashish Aggarwal Golu, nephew of former BJP Home Minister Umashankar Gupta, Mahendra Pratap Singh Narmadapuram also accepted Congress party membership. 

article-image

Ex-speaker’s bro quits BJP

The brother of former speaker Sitasharan Sharma and ex-MLA Girjashankar Sharma announced to leave BJP at a press conference held in Narmadapuram on Friday. He said he was not happy with BJP but would not join any political party. He added that he would support his brother if BJP gave him ticket. He also said that he would not contest election against his brother.

article-image

Raghuvanshi blames Scindia

In a major jolt to the BJP in Shivpuri, Kolaras MLA Virendra Raghuwanshi quit the party on Thursday, accusing supporters of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia of corruption and “persecution of original BJP workers”.

Virendra Raghuvanshi, a two-time MLA from Kolaras in Shivpuri, accused new entrants to the BJP [MLAs who crossed over to the BJP in 2020, toppling the Congress government] of sidelining and targeting party workers.

article-image

