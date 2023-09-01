Bhopal: Central Excise Officials Convicted For Causing ₹13 Cr Loss To Exchequer

Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Judge, CBI, Indore, has convicted three former inspectors of Central Excise and Customs department, former managing director and five officials of Maikaal Fibers Ltd. The court has sentenced them to four years of rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 40,000 each for causing loss of Rs 13 crore to government exchequer, officials said on Friday.

On October 3, 2007, CBI had registered a case following complaints made against officials of Central Excise, Khalbujurg, Range-I, Indore Division, and others. The officials entered into a conspiracy with the officials of Maikaal Fibers Ltd. This took place from 2003-2006. The accused officials helped the company to remove excisable goods from premises of company in the name of exports and diverted the same into domestic tariff area without payment of applicable duties.

Thus, an alleged loss of approximately Rs 13 crore was caused to Central Excise Department. After investigation, a charge-sheet was filed against nine people. During trial, one accused expired.

The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted central excise department officials Ashutosh Nath, Manoj Chandrawnshi and KG Sharma. Five officials of M/s Maikaal Fibers Ltd Mrigendra Jalan (then Managing Director), Deepak Nagar (then Director), Abhijeet Sen Gupta,(then AGM), Rajeev Dutta (then AGM) and BL Shrivastava, (then officer, Commercial Department) were convicted.

Excise dept suspends licence of 2 liquor shops, 9 bars

The state excise department has suspended the licence of two local liquor shops and nine bars for a period of three days as they committed irregularities, officials said on Friday.

Excise controller Sajendra Mori said liquor contractors in Bagsewaniya and Trilanga had been selling liquor at exorbitant prices. As a result, the department suspended their licence for three days. A fine of Rs 10,000 has also been imposed on them. The action was also carried out against nine bars located in Nehru Nagar, Karond Square, DIG Bungalow, Depot Square and MP Nagar for selling illicit liquor.

