Bhopal: Poll Management Committee Talks About One Nation, One Election

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The one nation, one election issue came up for discussion in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election management committee meeting on Friday.

The leaders of the party want to know about what are the possibilities of holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections together.

Nevertheless, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav said the party workers should prepare for the assembly election with full strength.

A strategy will be made on the basis of the decisions to be taken in the coming days, he said.

At the meeting, the party leaders focused on preparations for Janashirwad Yatras.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the members of the election management committee that an atmosphere should be created in favour of the party through these Yatras.

At the meeting, suggestions were also sought from the members of the election management committee for taking out Janashirwad Yatras. Besides, preparations for the Yatras also figured in the discussion.

The members of the committee were told that they must take care of the central leaders coming to take part in the Yatras.

BJP’s national president P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will launch the Yatras from different places in the state from September 3 to 6.

Members of the election management committee have been told that as soon as the Yatras begin, there should be an atmosphere in favour of the BJP.

For this reason, the committee members must coordinate with the BJP leaders and work with full strength.

The committee also discussed holding of party workers’ conferences in every Mandal.

It was also discussed at the meeting that the party should make a special strategy for the constituencies where it was defeated.

