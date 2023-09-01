MP: Sculptures of Lord Ram, Mata Kaushalya For Chhattisgrah's Ram Van Gaman Path Prepared In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is known for its exquisite arts and crafts as it portrays its rich traditions and culture.

The sculptures of Lord Ram and Mata Kaushalya for Ram Van Gaman Path in Chhattisgarh have been prepared in Madhya Pradesh's state capital Bhopal.

A team of 10 sculptors have prepared the three idols in the Ratibad area of the city.

It is made of Gwalior sandstone. Of these three idols, one is of Mata Kaushalya holding lord Ram in her lap and the remaining two are of lord Ram. One idol has been sent to Chhattisgarh while the other two will be sent soon.

Speaking to ANI, sculptor Pankaj Sharoj said. The work of the sculptures has been completed and they will be sent to Chhattisgarh soon. Height of the idol of Lord Ram is 25 feet while the height of the idol of Mata Kaushalya is 15 feet.

These idols have been made from Gwalior sandstone, its specialty is that the work is done quickly on it and it has a yellow colour tone.

Sharoj further said that it took around three months to build these two idols. The 25-feet high statue of Lord Ram weighs about 25 tonnes while Mata Kaushalya idol is around 20 tonnes.

Notably, the Chhattisgarh government has been constructing Ram Van Gaman Path for the purpose of conserving and beautifying the cultural heritage, traditions and relics of the Ramayana period in Chhattisgarh.

The work of infrastructure development, restoration, and beautification is being done at nine places under 'Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit'.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, â?oThe aim of Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit is to preserve the memories linked to Lord Ram's stay in the state during his 14 years of exile from Ayodhya. When it comes to places of religious significance, Chhattisgarh has a long list to offer to tourists."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)