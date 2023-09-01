 MP: "Mere Amendment Won't Work, Approval From States Needed,” Kamal Nath Reacts On Centre's One-Nation One-Election Pitch
While Nath was addressing a press conference on Thursday, a journalist asked about the views and opinions of Kamal Nath on the “One-nation, One-election.”

"Not Just An Amendment, Approval From States Is Also Needed," Says Nath Over One-Nation One-Election

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to centre's efforts to explore the possibility of 'One nation, One election,' former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress president Kamal Nath said, “We have constitution for this.”

While Nath was addressing a press conference on Thursday, a journalist asked about his opinion on BJP-led Centre's move to form a special 'One Nation, One Election' panel headed by ex-president Ram Nath Kovind.

To which the Congress president said, “Few amendments are needed in the constitution. Also, one-nation one-election won’t be possible only through amendments, approval from all states would also be needed for the same.”

He continued, “In BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Maharashtra, they can decide and pass a proposal in the cabinet to dissolve their respective assemblies.”

“But you can't just cut short the duration of a State assembly, it doesn't work like this,” Nath concluded.

