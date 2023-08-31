MP: 'People Whose Hearts Never Met Are Joining Hands,’ Union Min Scindia Takes Jibe At INDIA meet

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a jibe on the third meeting of grand opposition alliance INDIA held in Mumbai, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that even today people whose hearts never met are joining hands, whose principles and values never met are joining hands.

“Today, those people are joining hands who have not only made remarks at each other, but have put CBI behind each other. The only reason behind this is the hunger for power and love of power. “

Along with this, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the people of the country have repeatedly ousted them and still they are not ready to understand. Once again the people of the country are united to oust all these oppositionists. He said his trust and love is with the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, today the third meeting of India is being organized in Mumbai and about half a hundred leaders from more than two dozen countries attended this meeting.

In a tweet Scindia wrote, "Eastern India has always contributed to the economic and social development of the country with its rich culture, art and civilization, and today when India is moving forward in its amritkal, the development of this region is our priority. With this determination today, not only the new airport at Utkela (Kalahandi) but also the new air service between Utkela and Bhubaneshwar under RCS_UDAN scheme was inaugurated by Shri Naaveen Patnaik and General Vijay Kumar Singh. I am sure that this will not only give new wings to the civil aviation sector of Odisha, but will also give new impetus to employment, entrepreneurship and inclusive development."