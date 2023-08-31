Bhopal: Superstitions Take Toll On Married Man’s Life As Wife Turns Psychotic Over Bageshwar Dham Priest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A hysterical yet grim issue of concern has emerged from the state capital Bhopal, in which a 40-year-old woman has turned psychotic after becoming a devotee of Bageshwar Dham and the priest in charge of the temple, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri. The woman, after becoming a devotee of Bageshwar Dham, has pasted pictures of shastri all over her house, and even in the bedroom, where once, a photo of her along with her husband used to hang. Not only this, the woman also expects her 44-year-old husband, a central government employee, to undergo a makeover and assume the look analogous to that of Shastri.

The husband began suffering from depression almost a year ago, owing to this, and has approached the counsellors posted at the LNCT university of Bhopal. He told the counsellors that his wife has tuned into a madcap after watching Bageshwar Dham priest rising to fame. He said that she has pasted pictures of Shastri all over her house, including the bedroom, and gazes at it as soon as she gets up in the morning.

Things were stable until the last one year, but soon after this, the woman began nagging her husband and compelled him to assume the look analogous to that of Shastri. She told him to wear a kurta and dhoti at all times, following which, they began landing in frequent disputes and arguments every now and then. Not only this, but the woman places Tilak on her forehead and has begun wearing a garland of tulsi beads. When the man, who had been married to the woman three years ago, expressed his desire of expanding the family with her and have children, she forbade him from doing so. The man, who has been down in the dumps for almost a year, said that he has not been able to discuss the issue with anyone in his family, and is not even able to concentrate on his work.

Box-1: Woman ailing with psychosis, both of them being subjected to counselling: Dr Deepti Singhal

Head of psychology department at LNCT university, and counsellor Dr Deepti Singhal told Free Press that the woman has been ailing with psychosis, which is not a disorder, but a state in which the person begins drifting apart from reality and creates a virtual world in his/her head. Currently, both the man and his wife are being counselled and no medications have been administered to them. Later, the woman might be subjected to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to overcome psychosis, she added.