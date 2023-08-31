Bhopal: COPD Clinic Started At BMHRC To Benefit 5 Lakh Gas Victims

Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC), |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A separate COPD clinic for the patients suffering from COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), a chronic inflammatory lung disease, has been started at Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Center (BMHRC). 5 lakh Gas victims having respiratory problems are main visitors in BMHRC.

In this clinic, a specialist doctor will consult the COPD patients every Friday from 10 am to 4 pm. Dr. Manisha Srivastava, Director-in-charge, BMHRC, today inaugurated this Clinic.

On this occasion, Dr. Manisha Srivastava said that it is the priority of the hospital to provide specialised treatment to the gas victim patients. Through COPD Clinic, it will be easier to categorise the patients of serious respiratory ailments and to provide them multidisciplinary treatment with the involvement of other departments such as Department of Psychiatry and Department of physiotherapy. She also informed that such special clinics will soon be started in other departments of BMHRC.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)