 Bhopal: COPD Clinic Started At BMHRC To Benefit 5 Lakh Gas Victims
Bhopal: COPD Clinic Started At BMHRC To Benefit 5 Lakh Gas Victims

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC), |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A separate COPD clinic for the patients suffering from COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), a chronic inflammatory lung disease, has been started at Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Center (BMHRC).  5 lakh Gas victims having respiratory problems are main visitors in BMHRC.

In this clinic, a specialist doctor will consult the COPD patients every Friday from 10 am to 4 pm.  Dr. Manisha Srivastava, Director-in-charge, BMHRC, today inaugurated this Clinic.

