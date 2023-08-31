Disturbing Video: 'Bhaiya, Mujhe...' Woman Pleads For Mercy As Group Of Men Brutally Thrash, Kick Her In MP's Sagar

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video showing a group of men allegedly thrashing a woman at Madhya Pradesh's Sagar has gone viral on social media. The incident was reported on August 12, where a woman was dragged and kicked by some men at Sagar bus stand, even as she repeatedly addressed them as 'bhaiya' (brother), and pleaded for mercy.

The video reveals the woman, who appeared to be wandering with a 5-month-old infant, being subjected to violence. In the viral video, she can be heard wailing, "Bhaiya, mujhe mere parivaar se milwa do," (brother plz help me find my family), however, the mob continued to thrash him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to information, the victim woman is mentally challenged. She would sit on the roadside and abuse the passersby and shopkeepers. Seeing their business getting affected, the shopkeepers asked her to move. However, the woman denied and started using foul language. Irked, the shopkeepers of the bus stand gathered and allegedly dragged her away and thrashed her, said Sagar SP Abhishek Tiwari.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the other hand, the MP Congress posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that the woman bought milk for her infant child and forgot to pay the money, over which the shopkeeper started abusing and assaulting him.

In response to the viral video, the Gopalganj Police Station has registered a case and initiated an investigation.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)