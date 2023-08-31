Indore: 3-Coach Metro Train Arrives, Trial Run In September

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The trial run of the much anticipated Metro rail project came a step closer to fruition with the arrival of the Metro rail consignment in the city on Wednesday night. The train was put on tracks at the Gandhi Nagar Depot on Thursday morning after rituals and other necessary procedures are performed.

Metro officials said that the first three-coach train for Indore Metro had left for Indore on August 23 from Alstom’s company's Savli, Vadodara, Gujarat unit. A similar train with three coaches will also reach Bhopal by September 15.

A compartment of a three-coach Metro train will be approximately 2.9 meters in width, 22 meters in length and 5 meters in height.

The officials informed that on reaching the Gandhi Nagar Depot, the train was unloaded with “4-Point Jack”. A “Mock-Trial of Trailer for Movement" has also been successfully tested earlier in which the width of the road, the weight of the train, the bend/curve of the road, and other things have been successfully tested.

Officials said that Manish Singh, Managing Director (MPMRCL), is constantly taking updates from the officials regarding the works in view of the Metro trial run to be held in September.

5 Companies Shortlisted For Rs 495 Cr Metro Corridor

In another significant development, five companies have been short-listed for the Rs 495 crore 5-kilometre elevated Metro corridor from Robot Square to Palasia after the completion of the technical process of the tender. This stretch from Robot Square to Palasia will have stations at Khajrana Square, Bengali Square, Patrakar Colony, and Palasia Square.

These companies are DRA Infracon, Ranjit Buildcon, Sam India Buildwell Pvt Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited and ITD Cementation India Ltd. It is expected that work on this section of the Metro rail corridor will start soon and it is scheduled to be completed in three years.

Additionally, the tender process for the remaining 15 kms of the first phase of Indore Metro has also started.

At present, the remaining work on the Priority Corridor is being carried out at a fast pace for the trial run.

