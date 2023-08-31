MP Election 2023: BJP MLA From Shivpuri Virendra Raghuvanshi Resigns, Likely To Join Congress On Sept 2

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Shivpuri (Kolaras) Virendra Raghuvanshi has resigned from the party's primary membership on Thursday. As per the sources, he will most likely join Congress on September 2.

In his resignation letter submitted to BJP State President VD Sharma, he mounted strong allegations on the Scindia faction. "The old BJP people are fed up by the Scindia supporters in the party. I have shared my issues with the party leadership several times in the past, but no action has been taken."

The letter stated that corrupt officials were appointed in his constituency so that development works could be hampered and he and his workers could be embarrassed.

Claiming that ministers and administrative officers have plunged into corruption, he even alleged that the minister-in-charge for Shivpuri district had openly compared "parasad" in a temple to bribe. Accusing rampant corruption in government, he asserted that no one is paying heed to the voice of BJP workers.

Talking about farmer’s issue, he stated that big scams in which farmers money was siphoned off from cooperative banks have come to fore. It’s been three years that BJP returned to power but farmers are still running from pillar to post to get their money. He had even raised the issue of grave irregularities in cooperative banks in the assembly but government has not taken any solid action.

Shedding light on the stray cattle issue, he stated that votes were sought in the name of “Gau Mata” but there has been no arrangement for the fodder and shelter for cows. Maximum Gau Shala’s are closed. Moreover, Government has not given money from last four to five months to operational Gau Shala’s. There is no provision for cows in the Rs 3.14 crore budget of the state government.

He went on to say that no one in party is ready to discuss developemnt works. Therefore, he was feeling suffocated and he decided to tender resignation from BJP.

