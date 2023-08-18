Bhopal: BJP Leader & Scindia Loyalist Samandar Patel Joins Congress

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader and a strong Scindia supporter Samandar Patel, joined the Indian National Congress on Friday, in presence of party’s state president Kamal Nath.

Patel, hailing from the Javad area in Neemuch, embarked on a journey from his hometown to Bhopal, where he formally embraced the Congress party.

The magnitude of his political influence was evident as he led an impressive convoy of around 1200 vehicles, with an estimated 5000 supporters who rallied behind his decision.

This is not the first instance of a Scindia loyalist finding a new home in the Congress. Earlier in June, Shivpuri BJP vice-president Rakesh Gupta, another ardent Scindia supporter, also switched sides, citing a perceived lack of respect within the saffron party.

Likewise, Baijnath Singh Yadav, a former BJP member, echoed the sentiment as he departed from the BJP and rejoined the Congress.

