MP Elections Ahead: Kamal Nath Shoots 'Aarop Patra', Lists 254 Scams In BJP Rule

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after BJP released it first list of candidates for 39 seats, the Congress shot an 'Aarop Patra' (charge sheet) against the government on Friday. During a press conference at the PCC office in Bhopal Kamal Nath said that there is ‘Thug-raj’ (Loot) in Madhya Pradesh in BJP's rule.

The charge-sheet lists 254 scams, ranging from Poshan Aahar Scam, Nursing Scam to irregularities in School Unifroms, Sarv Shiksha Abhiyaan, para-medical scholarship, and tap-water implementation. The party will also release its second series of 'Aarop Patra', listing irregularities department wise.

'Propaganda, atrocities and corruption'

Reiterating the allegations that BJP govt was charging commissions from contractors to get the work done, Kamal Nath said that-- propaganda, atrocities and corruption have become the identity of Madhya Pradesh under the BJP-rule.

“Commission is fixed in everything. In the CAG report as well, it has come to the fore how Ayushman Bharat scheme scam was executed in Madhya Pradesh. They didn't even spare the cow sheds,” he said.

The former chief minister also responded to BJP’s allegations that under the Congress government, Vallabh Bhavan had become a den of touts. He said, “They have been in power for so long. There are cameras installed in Vallabh Bhavan and Chief Minister's residence. Everyone knows who comes, who goes. Why no investigation and action has been taken till now.”

Earlier, Leader of the opposition in the assembly Govind Singh said that there is evidence of all the allegations included in the Aarop Patra. He said that all the information has been gathered through CAG report, government's reply in the assembly and other means.

Notably, the state Congress had formed a committee under the chairmanship of Govind Singh, to prepare the charge sheet against the government.

