MP: In 1st List, BJP Gives Tickets To 12 Candidates Who Lost 2018 Elections

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking politicians and even media by surprise, BJP released its first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, on Thursday. The saffron party has experimented in some seats, while in others it has decided to go with the old candidates. The party has given second change to as many as 12 candidates who lost Madhya Pradesh 2018 elections.

Losers,too, get tickets

There are a few seats for which the BJP did not have strong candidates, so it has counted on some leaders who lost the election last time. They are: Madhu Verma from Rau, Atmaram Patel from Kasrawad, Lal Singh Arya from Gohad, Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur, Lakhan from Pathria, Rajesh Verma from Gunnour, Surendra Singh Gaharwar from Chitrakoot, Omprakash Dhruve from Shahpur, Nanabhau Mahaud from Sansaur, Mahendra Singh Chouhan from Bhainsadehi, Nirmala Bhuria from Petlawad and Nagar Singh Chouhan from Alirajpur.

First list contains names of four women

The first list contains the names of five women, who are Sarla Yadav from Sabalgarh, Priyanka Meena from Chachoura, Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur and Nirmala Bhuria from Petlawad.

