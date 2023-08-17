BJP Releases First Lists Of Candidates For Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Elections 2023; CHECK NAMES

PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Thursday the first lists of candidates for the upcoming elections in Chhattigarh and Madhya Pradesh. The party released the lists even before the Election Commission announced the dates for the polls.

For the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, the BJP's first list included the names of 21 candidates. For Madhya Pradesh that has 230 seats, the party's first list included 39 candidates.

Check the names of the candidates below

Chhattisgarh

BJP's first list of candidates for the 2023 Chhattisgarh elections. | BJP

Madhya Pradesh

BJP's first list of candidates for the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections. | BJP

When does the tenure for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh assemblies end?

The elections in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to be scheduled in or before November 2023. While the tenure of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will end on January 3, 2024; the Madhya Pradhesh Legislative Assembly's tenure is due to end on January 6, 2024.

