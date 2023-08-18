Bizarre Video: 'Ready To Ride Donkey To Crematorium To Impress Indra Dev,' Congress MLA Babu Jandel On Rain Scarcity In Sheopur

MLA Babu Jandel: Make Me Sit On A Donkey And Take Me To Crematorium, Indredev Will Be Impressed and Sheopur Will Receive Rains | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre statement, Congress MLA from Sheopur Babu Jandel said that he was ready to ride a donkey if it brings rains in his region. The video was widely circulated on social media. He further said that drought should be declared in Sheopur city. "We are even short of electricity. Farmers have burnt their crops in ashes also.”

Sharing a superstition that he had heard is done near Indore-Ujjain to bring the rains, MLA Jandel said,” I have heard that when Ujjain was reeling under water scarcity, the people rode their chief on a donkey to a crematorium. They chanted matras there and performed puja. This impressed Indra Dev (God of rains), who then blessed the village with showers."

He said if ride a donkey to crematorium brings rain in his region and benefits his people, he is ready to do it.

According to weather reports, the district has seen lesser rains since August 6, 2023 as compared to other cities of Madhya Pradesh. Also the highest temperature of the district has remained between 30-31 degrees Celsius.

Due to this weather condition the city and its agriculture has been suffering. MLA Jandel therefore, expressed his concern in a strange manner and said, “if we perform this remedy, Indradev will be pleased. If it really rains after all these activities, I would be really happy for the public as a leader."

