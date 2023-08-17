MP: Experts Advise To Replace Synthetic Cheetah Collars With Softer Material At Kuno, After Several Big Cats Die Of Bacterial Infection On Neck

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Experts are mulling to replace the radio collar of Cheetahs, after several big cats died of bacterial infection on neck at Kuno National Park. The current neck collar ID is made of synthetic material, which tends to be stiff, causing sores when gets rubbed against the cheetah's neck.

Soft material to be used

Experts are considering using soft material in collar ID. A leather belt can also be used in this. On the other hand, it is being considered to cut the hair of the neck of cheetahs during the rainy season, so that the neck will not remain wet for a long time and the chances of wound will reduce.

Cheetahs have been introduced from the Southern Hemisphere to the Northern Hemisphere. There is a 'winter coat' in the neck of cheetahs at certain intervals i.e. in this season. It becomes a problem due to the humid weather of India because of the thicker hair during the humidity and the collar belt that covers it. The skin does not get air and due to constant moisture and friction with the belt of the collar, the skin becomes sore.

Infection killed three cheetahs in Kuno National Park

When a fly sits in such a way, insects get into the wound. Cheetahs can't even lick so close to the mouth. The reason why they can't even get well on their own. Due to similar infection, three cheetahs died in Kuno National Park of Sheopur and three others were found infected, who are undergoing treatment.

No preparations were done beforehand

After continuous reports of cheetah deaths came in, the forest department had to decide to capture all the cheetahs released in the open forest and bring them back and keep them in enclosures. Experts said that this was not taken into account during the study of the Cheetah project. That's why no preparations were done beforehand. As a result of which the cheetahs had to suffer.

After the issue came to light, serious consideration is being given to changing the material of the collar belt and trimming the neck of cheetahs during the rainy season.