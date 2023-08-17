Indore: Abducted Student, Abductor Caught From Bhopal

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A college student was abducted from Lasudia and forcibly taken to Bhopal by his friend. The accused later called up victim’s father and demanded Rs 5 lakh ransom. Acting swiftly, the police arrested both the abductor and the abductee as the latter had asked his friend to demand more money.

Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Soni said that professor Rishabh Singh Parihar lodged a complaint that his uncle’s son Akarsh Singh, who lives in Mahalaxmi Nagar and was preparing for GMATE, had been abducted.

Parihar told the cops that Akarsh’s father Rajendra Singh, who resides in Shahdol, informed him that his son had been abducted by some men.

Parihar rushed to Akarsh’s place in Mahalaxmi Nagar but found him missing. Following the complaint, a team was constituted to search Akarsh. On detecting Akarsh’s location in Bhopal, a team rushed to the state capital and rescued him from a flat along with his abductor Ayush Shrivastav of Mandideep.

TI Soni said that team became suspicious of the case after finding that the flat where the duo was staying was owned by Akarsh.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that Ayush had loaned Rs 1.35 lakh to Akarsh and was demanding Rs 3 lakh with the interest. When Akarsh refused, Ayush abducted him from around 9 pm on August 14 and took him to Bhopal. As Ayush called Rajendra Singh, Akarsh asked him to demand Rs 5 lakh so that he could keep Rs 2 lakh for himself. So the police also arrested Akarsh.

