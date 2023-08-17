Indore: Yoga Prana Vidya Sessions Of Arhat Yoga Enlightens Practitioners Through Group Meditation | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to re-establish Arhat Yoga system for spiritual growth, NJ Reddy conducted Yoga Prana Vidya sessions in Indore on Tuesday. These sessions allowed practitioners to evolve their soul more quickly to offer better services to the Earth and the mankind.

This group meditation focused on spiritual awakening of earth by ‘prithvi shanti dhyan'.

Vishakha Karnani, senior Arhat Trainer and Trustee of Sri Ramana Trust that promotes Yoga Prana Vidya System said; “More than 800 people from all over India, including city and state, and few abroad became a part of this journey. They enthralled by the teachings. The practice sessions empower a being to reach higher state of consciousness and towards enlightenment. These advanced yogic practices are believed to have been derived from ancient teachings of India, where it helps the proceeds become a worthy being.”

NJ Reddy, founder Yoga Prana Vidya, said, “Many of the people from around the world are already a part of these yogic sessions. People in the city have been a part of this spiritual portion of the group meditation to optimise the use of divine power generated by a big group."

Makes energy of people subtler and powerful

Regarding down pouring of divine energy through group, Reddy said, “The world has been through a lot of situations. By the down pouring of divine energy through big group individuals and environment, the earth gets transformed to a certain extent. This is the urgent need of the hour. The Yoga Prana Vaidya Sessions in the city were done at a higher level by synthesis of Arhat practices which makes the energy of people subtler and powerful."

Bringing peace, reducing crime rates

Reddy believes that the energy transformed into the city through these practice sessions might have a positive impact in reducing the crime rate. He said, “It has been proved that the energy reduces crime rates of cities where group meditations were held in large numbers. The inner peace and divine bliss brought down from Intuitional plane or anandamaya kosha which Is also the fifth kosha of Panchakoshas of Sanathana Dharma, leads to positive transformations by such group meditations.

