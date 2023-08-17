Indore: IET Junior Students Complain Of Ragging; Probe Finds It Untrue

Representational Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) from where maximum number of ragging complaints originates in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is again in the news for the same reason.

Some junior hostellers lodged a complaint with Anti-Ragging Helpline of the University Grants Commission (UGC) alleging regular ragging by their senior counterparts.

However, the anti-ragging committee of IET found claims of ragging to be untrue. In their complaint with the helpline, BE (Computer Science) second year students alleged that fourth year students call them to their hostel and harass them.

The complainants named three senior students and said that they along with others keep them at their disposal when they consume alcohol at the boarding facility.

They also claimed that the senior students make them bring snacks and dinner packets and ask to entertain them. The complaint was filed nearly 15 days after resumption of their classes at IET, an entity of DAVV.

The helpline had forwarded the compliant to IET. Director SanjeevTokekarand also informed Bhanwarkuan police station about the alleged incident. The helpline also had asked the institute’s director to take action in the matter and revert back.

29 students record statements

The anti-ragging committee of IET met at 3 pm on Wednesday. They called all 26 second-year computer science students who reside at the boarding facility and recorded their statements. One anti-ragging committee member wishing anonymity said that no student admitted that they were being ragged. ‘All denied ragging activity at the boarding facility,’ the member said. The panel also summoned three senior students named in the ragging compliant. Their statements were also taken but the trio also denied ragging any student.

IET RAGGING: COMPLAINTS, A REGULAR AFFAIR

This is not the first time that a ragging complaint has reached the UGC from IET. In 2018, 15 students were expelled from the hostel after they were found guilty in a ragging case. In 2019, too, a complaint of ragging from IET had reached the UGC but it was found to be false.

In February last year, one more such complaint had reached the UGC. After investigation, the institute had termed the ragging complaint untrue. The same happened with the latest compliant.

