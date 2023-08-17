Indore: 77 Divyangs Get Retrofitted Two-wheelers Under Meri Mati Mera Desh Campaign

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique initiative under ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign, retrofitted scooty were given to 77 Divyangs in an event organised at Regional Park on Wednesday.

The vehicles were distributed by Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani and MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Akash Vijayvargiya, Malini Gaur, Mahendra Hardia and other public representatives.

Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T, IMC Commissioner Harshika Singh, ADMs Sapna Lovanshi and Roshan Rai, joint director of social justice department Suchita Beck Tirkey and other officers along with former chairman of IDA Madhu Verma and others public representatives were present.

Addressing the event, minister Silawat appreciated the unique initiative. He said that the scheme would change lives of the disabled. It would offer relief from difficulties in commuting. With the help of vehicles, they would scale new heights he said and hoped for success in their lives.

Minister Silawat and MP Lalwani interacted directly with divyangs and urged them to utilise government schemes for self-employment.

At the onset, differently-abled people presented colourful cultural programmes and melodious patriotic songs. They also narrated their experiences. Earlier, the divyangs were welcomed with flowers and sweets.

Geeta Chavre of Naya Basera in Gandhinagar is orthopedically handicapped. She faced difficulty in commuting to and fro college “Now I will be comfortable. I will achieve new success by studying well,” she said.” Similarly, Rajesh Madanlal, who works as a labourer in a chocolate factory, said, “Due to non-availability of vehicle, there was a problem in reaching factory on time which caused problems even in my job. Now I won't be in trouble anymore.”

Similarly, Sunderlal son of Ratan Singh, who lives in Lasudia, said, “I am orthopedically handicapped. I earn my living by selling bread on bicycle. Now I have got the vehicle. I will do good business with this. My income will increase. There will be a new beginning in life.”

