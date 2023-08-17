Indore: Actor Kay Kay Menon In City Says, 'Promoting Sports At An Early Age Is A Must'

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Justifying love for sports and importance of introducing sports into a child's life, actor Kay Kay Menon and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that a kid must adopt sports at a young age and it was the responsibility of every individual along with the government to promote sports.

Actor KK Menon, who has achieved a different position in the industry on the basis of his acting skill visited the city to promote his upcoming film 'Love All' which is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 25.

Directed by Sudhanshu Sharma, this film brings out the flavour of Indore. Sharma said, "As I belong to the city, it has its flavour in the film. Despite being shot in Bhopal, the scenes and characters tend to replicate every city that I have ever visited so does Indore."

Menon said, "I believe that playing a sport is essential. I am a sports enthusiast. This film casts actual badminton players who are professionals. Many of them have represented India internationally. Watching and learning this game was a different experience."

Bhargav said, "For an individual to grow as a sportsperson, it is important to start early. There are multiple schemes by the government such as Khelo India which are becoming a helping hand to all the sportsperson."

Sports films have a different genre of audience

Speaking over the screen clash with Gadar 2 and OMG2, Menon said, "I don't believe in conflict. If I see the struggle to reach here, it will be a pessimistic thought. Big-budget movies have a different ideology while movies with a story like ours have a different genre of the audience"

Script is above all

Menon said, "Whenever a story comes to me I focus on that the script should be good. The character should have considerable responsibility. Apart from this, the money should also be good. Whatever character comes in front of me, I choose from it, everything else is concocted. I don't have any dream role that I want to play. My dream is different and my role is different."

